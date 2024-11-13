IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Indian Pacer Munaf Patel As Bowling Coach

Hyderabad: The runner-up of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals have revamped their coaching staff and have appointed Munaf Patel as the bowling coach of the franchise. The team confirmed the addition of the pacer to their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.

With DC, it will be Munaf’s first coaching job after bidding farewell to competitive cricket in 2018. However, he has been playing in franchise-based cricket involving retired cricketers. The pacer participated in the Indian Veterans Premier League as recently as February 2024.

DC shared a video of the pacer from their ‘X’ handle where he was seen wearing the jersey of the team.

Munaf will be part of a new coaching staff. After parting ways with former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting Delhi acquired the services of former India all-rounder Hemang Badani as head coach and former batter Venugopal Rao as their Director of Cricket for IPL 2025. The Indian pacer will replace James Hopes who also quit alongside Ponting.

In a career spanning between 2006 and 2011, Munaf featured in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is. He contributed significantly in India’s title run in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The right-arm pacer picked 125 wickets in his international career with 86 of them coming in ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.95.

Munaf last featured in the IPL 2017 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions franchise. The pacer was also part of the victorious Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Munaf played 63 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and picked 74 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.51.