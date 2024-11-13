ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Rope In Former Indian Pacer Munaf Patel As Bowling Coach

Former India bowler Munaf Patel will be part of a revamped coaching staff of Delhi Capitals in the role of a bowling coach.

IPL 2024 DC Appoint Munaf
File Photo: Munaf Patel (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The runner-up of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals have revamped their coaching staff and have appointed Munaf Patel as the bowling coach of the franchise. The team confirmed the addition of the pacer to their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.

With DC, it will be Munaf’s first coaching job after bidding farewell to competitive cricket in 2018. However, he has been playing in franchise-based cricket involving retired cricketers. The pacer participated in the Indian Veterans Premier League as recently as February 2024.

DC shared a video of the pacer from their ‘X’ handle where he was seen wearing the jersey of the team.

Munaf will be part of a new coaching staff. After parting ways with former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting Delhi acquired the services of former India all-rounder Hemang Badani as head coach and former batter Venugopal Rao as their Director of Cricket for IPL 2025. The Indian pacer will replace James Hopes who also quit alongside Ponting.

In a career spanning between 2006 and 2011, Munaf featured in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is. He contributed significantly in India’s title run in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The right-arm pacer picked 125 wickets in his international career with 86 of them coming in ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.95.

Munaf last featured in the IPL 2017 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions franchise. The pacer was also part of the victorious Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Munaf played 63 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and picked 74 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.51.

Hyderabad: The runner-up of the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals have revamped their coaching staff and have appointed Munaf Patel as the bowling coach of the franchise. The team confirmed the addition of the pacer to their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.

With DC, it will be Munaf’s first coaching job after bidding farewell to competitive cricket in 2018. However, he has been playing in franchise-based cricket involving retired cricketers. The pacer participated in the Indian Veterans Premier League as recently as February 2024.

DC shared a video of the pacer from their ‘X’ handle where he was seen wearing the jersey of the team.

Munaf will be part of a new coaching staff. After parting ways with former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting Delhi acquired the services of former India all-rounder Hemang Badani as head coach and former batter Venugopal Rao as their Director of Cricket for IPL 2025. The Indian pacer will replace James Hopes who also quit alongside Ponting.

In a career spanning between 2006 and 2011, Munaf featured in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is. He contributed significantly in India’s title run in the 2011 ODI World Cup. The right-arm pacer picked 125 wickets in his international career with 86 of them coming in ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.95.

Munaf last featured in the IPL 2017 for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions franchise. The pacer was also part of the victorious Mumbai Indians team in 2013. Munaf played 63 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and picked 74 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.51.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CAPITALSMUNAF PATELIPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.