DC vs SRH: Who Is Zeeshan Ansari? All You Need To Know About The Spinner Who Took Three Wickets On IPL Debut

Visakhapatnam: Sunrisers Hyderabad made one change in their playing XI where they benched Simarjeet Singh in place of leggie Zeeshan Ansari for the clash against Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Ansari was brought into the attack in the eighth over of the second innings, and he left an immediate impact on his Indian Premier League debut. He first dismissed Faf du Plessis, who miscued a slog over deep mid-wicket, and Wian Mulder took a running catch in the outfield. He then sent Jake Fraser-McGurk back to the pavilion and then proceeded with the wicket of DC debutant KL Rahul in the third over.

Who is Zeeshan Ansari?

The leg-spinner who hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, provided a standout performance for his team in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Although, his team lost the match, he came up with an impressive spell in the fixture. His performance in the second season of the UP T20 league grabbed the attention of the franchises. He was the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 24 wickets and played a key role for Meerut Mavericks in their title-winning triumph.

Interestingly, he was also part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2016 and was teammates with likes of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan. Zeeshan made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and played his last match for the state team in 2020. However, he has featured only in five first-class matches taking 20 wickets from them.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were bundled out on a total of 163. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased the target at the loss of three wickets.