DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc Becomes First Delhi Capitals Pacer To Take Five-Wicket Haul

Visakhapatnam: Mitchell Starc scripted his name in the record books during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a five-wicket haul. He became the first pacer to take a five-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, he became only the second DC cricketer to record a five-for after Amit Mishra. Mishra had picked a five-wicket haul in the 2008 edition against Deccan Chargers (Now known as Sunrisers Hyderabad), recording the bowling figures of 5 for 17.

DC were bowling first and he finished with the figures of 5 for 35 in 3.4 overs in the fixture played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The left-arm seamer opened his tally of wickets with the dismissal of Ishan Kishan (2), who was caught by Tristan Stubbs at the deep point. Two balls later, he sent Nitish Kumar Reddy back to the pavilion for a duck as the right-handed ended up mistiming an attempt at an aerial shot.

Starc then picked the prized scalp of Travis Head in his third over of the match. He bowled a slower bouncer to which, the batter ended up gloving the ball towards the wicketkeeper. He then bagged wickets of Harshal Patel (5) and Wiaan Mulder (9) at the back end of the innings.

It was the first fifer for Starc in the shortest format of the fixture. Also, he crossed the tally of 200 wickets in the T20 cricket.

Starc picked five wickets for DC while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets to bundle out SRH on 163. Aniket Varma carved a standout performance with a stellar knock of 74 runs from 41 deliveries and helped the team post a decent total.