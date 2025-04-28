DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Record Most Away Wins In A Season With Six-Wicket Victory

Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose to the top of the points table with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Also, DC slipped to the fourth position in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chasing a target of 163, RCB were reduced to 26/3 at one stage, but Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya joined forces after that to stitch a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Kohli played a knock of 51 runs while Krunal Pandya amassed an unbeaten 73 runs from 47 deliveries laced with five boundaries and four sixes. Tim David carved an innings of an unbeaten 19 runs from just five deliveries with his fireworks and helped the team cross the finish line with six wickets in hand.

Axar Patel picked a couple of wickets while Dushmantha Chameera chipped in with a contribution of one wicket.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl. The team lost wickets at regular intervals with KL Rahul playing a knock of 41 runs from 39 deliveries. Tristan Stubbs was the second highest run-scorer with a knock of 34 runs from 18 deliveries.Vipraj Nigam provided the final flourish scoring 12 runs from six deliveries.

The pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood bowled a lethal spell, taking three and two wickets respectively. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya pickedup one wicket each.

DC will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29 while RCB will square off against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.