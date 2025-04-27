DC vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts His Name In Record Books; Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-Taker

Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets against Delhi Capitals. He took prized scalps KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. He overtook Piyush Chawla’s tally of 192 IPL wickets from 191 innings. Punjab Kings’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the list with 214 wickets from 167 innings.

The 35-year-old has picked up 12 wickets for RCB so far in the tournament. He had played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before this season and had picked 157 wickets for the team. He has also featured in two seasons for Pune Warriors India, taking 24 wickets in 31 appearances.

The right-arm pacer has won the purple cap twice - during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Bhuvneshwar was the first bowler to do so, and Harshal Patel is the only other bowler to replicate the feat in the history of the IPL.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 162/8 on the scoreboard. KL Rahul amassed 41 runs from 39 deliveries, while Tristan Stubbs has amassed 34 runs from 18 deliveries. Vipraj Nigarm racked up 12 runs from six deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three wickets while Josh Hazlewood picked a couple of scalps for RCB.

RCB got to a shaky start during the chase, losing their three wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 26/3 in quick time.