DC vs LSG: Delhi Capitals Start IPL 2025 Campaign With One-Wicket Win In A Nail Biter

Visakhapatnam: In a see-saw contest that saw both sides heading for a win at different stages of the game, Delhi Capitals (DC) emerged triumphant by one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Ashutosh Sharma was the star performer with his blistering half-century for the team while Tristan Stubbs and young gun Vipraj Nigam also chipped in with explosive knocks.

Chasing a target of 210, DC coped up hiccups at regular intervals. They were reduced to 7/3 inside just two overs as the trio of Jake Fraser-McGurk (1), Abhishek Porel (0) and Sameer Rizvi (4) walked back to the pavilion in quick time. Axar Patel (22) and Tristan Stubbs were aiming to recover the innings but the former lost his wicket while trying to play a sweep. Just when the South African batter was looking dangerous his stay at the crease was put to an end by Maniraman Siddharth who shattered his stumps with a brilliant spinning delivery.

DC were in need of 94 runs from the last seven overs to win with Ashutosh Sharma (66 Not Out) and Vipraj Nigam at the strike. While Ashutosh was playing at a stready rate, Vipraj played a blinder of a knock scoring 39 runs from just 15 deliveries and reduced the equation to 42 runs from last four overs. Ashutosh upped the tempo afterwards and after his late flourish, DC needed six runs from last six balls to win.

It was a tense affair and LSG missed two opportunities to dismiss Mohit Sharma on the first two balls of the last over in the form of stumping and a run-out. Ashutosh sealed the victory with a six down the ground with three balls to spare and DC secured a one-wicket win.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first after winning the toss against LSG. While KL Rahul was unavailable for DC due to an injury, LSG were playing with a young bowling attack as they were missing the services of the Indian pacers like Mayank Yadav.

The opening pair of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh Provided a fiery start for LSG amassing 46 runs for the opening wicket from 4.4 overs. Markram was dismissed on 15 by Vipraj Nigam but the duo of Nicholas Pooran (75) and Marsh (72) took charge of the things in their hand. Both the batters added 87 runs for the second wicket from 42 deliveries.

LSG were 133/2 after 11.4 overs and were heading for a massive total. However, the LSG batting unit faltered after that as Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc bowled an effective spell at the back end. LSG lost six wickets in 61 runs but David Miller played a knock of unbeaten 27 runs to help the team post 209/8 in the first innings. Starc picked three wickets while Kuldeep picked a couple of scalps.