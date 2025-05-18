DC vs GT: KL Rahul Achieves Special T20 Feat Faster Than Virat Kohli But Slower Than Babar Azam

Delhi: KL Rahul achieved a major feat in T20 cricket on Sunday as he became the fastest Indian batter to amass 8000 runs. Rahul breached the landmark during the fixture against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Coming into the contest with 33 runs needed to reach the feat, Rahul completed the milestone during the powerplay of the high-stakes encounter.

Rahul took 224 innings to score 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He surpassed Virat Kohli, who needed 243 innings to reach the milestone. In the overall list, Rahul is now the third-fastest batter to 8000 T20 runs after Chris Gayle and Babar Azam.

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20s (by innings)

213 - Chris Gayle

218 - Babar Azam

224 - KL Rahul*

243 - Virat Kohli

244 - Mohammad Rizwan

KL Rahul has been in brilliant form while playing for Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL history. The right-handed batter amassed 422 runs with an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 142 in the IPL 2025 before the fixture against GT.

Rahul was promoted to open the innings for DC during their first match after the halt in the IPL 2025, caused due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Faf du Plessis was dismissed early in the innings, but Rahul remained calm and attacked South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for crisp sixes into the stands inside the first six overs. Rahul raced to his fifty in just 35 deliveries.

Rahul has been one of the consistent performers in the history of the tournament. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the right-handed batter has racked up over 5000 runs in the tournament with an impressive average of 45. The Karnataka batter made his debut in the shortest format for his state team in 2013 and earned a call-up in the Indian national team three years later thanks to his consistency in the domestic circuit.

The 33-year-old has scored 2,265 runs in 72 T20 internationals but has not played for the national side in the T20Is since 2022.