CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni On Cusp Of Major Record; Set To Join Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Exclusive Club

Chennai: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will add another feather to his illustrious career when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. Dhoni, who is named the leader of the team after an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, ruled him out of the tournament due to an elbow injury, will play his 400th T20 fixture.

He will become the fourth Indian to play 400 T20s and will join an elite list featuring Rohit Sharma (456 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412), and Virat Kohli (407). The former Indian skipper has played 399 T20 matches so far, amassing 7566 runs, including 28 half-centuries.

Dhoni has played most of the T20 matches while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he featured in 272 matches. He has racked up 5377 runs with a blistering strike rate of 137.87. The 43-year-old has played 266 matches for CSK.

He has also played for Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons when the Yellow Army was handed a two-year ban. He is one of the only two captains, along with Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles. Dhoni has played in 98 T20Is, racking up 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

CSK has been struggling for form in the IPL 2025 so far, managing to win only two matches in the tournament. The batting unit has been in trouble, and that has resulted in CSK losing matches. CSK’s chances to qualify for the playoffs are almost over, but the team would be keen to earn a few victories and conclude the tournament on a winning note.

CSK have recently roped in South African batter Dewald Brevis to bolster their batting unit.