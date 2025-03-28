CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli Overtakes Shikhar Dhawan To Score Most Runs Against CSK In IPL

Chennai: Ace India batter Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan in terms of batters with the most runs against Chennai Super Kings in the history of the IPL. In the fixture played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the right-handed batter achieved the feat with his fifth run in the innings.

Entering the match, Kohli had scored 1053 runs against the Chennai Super Kings while Shikhar Dhawan had racked up 1057 runs against the franchise. The 36-year-old started his innings with a brilliant strokeplay and reached the feat.

CSK elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Kohli achieved the feat in the fifth over when he took a single towards deep midwicket. With his fifth run in the innings, Kohli became the highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL history.

RCB had a shaky start in the match as they lost the wicket of Phillip Salt after he played some explosive knocks. After scoring 32 runs from 16 deliveries, he was sent back to the pavilion by Noor Ahmad with a brilliant delivery which bamboozled him and MS Dhoni did a quick stumping.

RCB are aiming to break the 17-year-old jinx against CSK as they beat the yellow army last time in 2008 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB started their campaign in the IPL 2025 with a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Phillip Salt and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries for the team. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their season opener, where Noor Ahmad picked four wickets.