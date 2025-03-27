ETV Bharat / sports

CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aiming To End 17-Year Jinx Against Chennai Super Kings

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The team will be looking to break a 17-year jinx while relying on their experienced batting lineup.

RCB have beaten CSK only once at the Chepauk - in the maiden edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli is the only batter in the RCB who was part of that moment, and he will hope for another win for the Bengaluru-based franchise. However, they will have a tough task cut ahead of them as CSK have built their unit around spinners for the pitch offering spinners.

CSK have a spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad. Noor was the star performer in the fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking four wickets. They bowled a total of 11 overs, conceding 70 runs for five wickets. RCB will have to face this spin trio on a surface which will aid spinners, and Kohli will have the onus on his shoulders to lead the path for the RCB batters. The franchise will also keep an eye on the fitness of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CSK will need their middle order batters - Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran to step up in the match as they faltered in CSK’s season opener. The Yellow army will also keep a tab on the fitness of pacer Mahesh Patheerana for the next match, who can bolster their pace unit.

Head to head