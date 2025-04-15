LSG vs CSK: Sanjeev Goenka Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Guru-Shishya Pair Post Match

Lucknow: Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock and helped the Chennai Super Kings ink a victory over the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Also, the team snapped out of the losing streak with the win and got back to winning ways. Dhoni, who has been handed the captaincy by the CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out with an injury. He played a knock of 26 runs from 11 deliveries to take the franchise over the finish line.

Dhoni walked in to bat in the 16th over and didn’t take much to begin business and hit back-to-back- two boundaries after handling the first two deliveries with caution. CSK were under the scanner as they lost five matches in a row, but a thrilling win against LSG would have provided them with a sigh of relief.

After leading his team to a victory, Dhoni caught up with LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka to strike up a conversation. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter had played for Goenka’s former IPL team, the Rising Pune Supergiants and also led them in their first season.

The two had a chat with each other, with several photos and videos going viral on social media. LSG captain Rishabh Pant was also a part of the conversation, and Goenka was seen putting his hand on the captain’s shoulders while speaking with Dhoni.

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to 166/7 as the Chennai Super Kings’s bowlers restricted the opposition. Chennai Super Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare, and Shivam Dube was the highest run-getter for the franchise with unbeaten 43 runs from 37 deliveries.