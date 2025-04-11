CSK vs KKR | Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash CSK By Eight Wickets Courtesy Stellar Show From Spin Unit

Chennai: Five-time title winners Chennai Super Kings were outplayed in all departments by Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. KKR spinners spun a web around the CSK batters, and they looked clueless against the wizardry of the spinners from the Yellow Army.

KKR won the toss and elected to field. The decision worked very well in favour of the visitors as none of the CSK batters looked comfortable at the crease, and they kept walking back to the dugout at regular intervals. After CSK were reduced to 16/2, Vijay Shankar (29) and Shivam Dube showed a little resistance with a 43-run partnership for the third wicket, but the wickets kept tumbling after the dismissal of the former. Dube kept on battling it out in the middle, scoring an unbeaten 31 runs, but the team managed to muster only 103/9. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy picked up a couple of wickets each.

The chase of 104 runs was a walk in the park for Ajinkya Rahane and Co. The opening duo of Quinton de Kock (23) and Sunil Narine (44) provided them with a first-wicket stand of 46 runs, and the momentum was set from there. Ajinkya Rahane (20 Not Out) and Rinku Singh (15 Not Out) helped the team cross the finish line, and KKR won the fixture by eight wickets in a dominating display.

After the win, KKR climbed to the third position in the points table with six points from six matches. On the other hand, CSK, who were already struggling in the bottom half of the points table, are at the penultimate position after the defeat, with just two points in their kitty from six games.

KKR will play their next contest against Punjab Kings, while CSK will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in their next match.