CSK Sinks To All-Time Low Despite Handing GT Their Biggest-Ever Defeat

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 84 runs but still scripted an embarrassing record.

IPL 2025 CSK Last In Points Table In IPL History
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Five-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings outplayed Gujarat Titans by 84 runs on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. They put a dent to the chances of GT finishing the league stage in the top two. However, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table in the IPL 2025 and it marked the first occasion when the franchise ended up at the last position in the points table. They managed to win only four games out of the total 14 they played this tournament.

The last time CSK got close to the bottom position was in 2022 where they placed ninth, just above the Mumbai Indians at 10th. On Sunday, they were on the verge of finishing last in the points table and were needed to restrict GT 121 or below after scoring 230 in the first innings. They had GT on the ropes at one stage by reducing the opposition to 110/7. However, Arshad Khan scored 20 runs to drown CSK at the last position in the points table.

Chasing a target of 231, GT never looked in hunt as their batters were falling like nine pins and were walking back to the dugout one after the other. Sai Sudharasan was the sole batter to play a decent knock of 41 runs as the others were dismissed in quick succession. As a result, they were wrapped up on 147 from 18.3 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad picked three wickets respectively while Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and chose to bat. Devon Conway (52) formed the foundation of a solid start while Dewald Brevis (57) provided an explosive finish to the innings. Ayush Mhatre (34) and Urvil Patel (37) chipped in with their handy knocks. The contributions from these batters helped MS Dhoni and Co. post 230/5 on the scoreboard.

Biggest defeat by runs for Gujarat Titans

  • 83 runs vs CSK Ahmedabad 2025
  • 63 runs vs CSK Chennai 2024
  • 33 runs vs LSG Lucknow 2024
  • 33 runs vs LSG Ahmedabad 2025

Most wickets in an IPL season for CSK

  • 32 Dwayne Bravo (2013)
  • 26 Dwayne Bravo (2015)
  • 26 Imran Tahir (2019)
  • 24 Noor Ahmad (2025) *
  • 23 Mohit Sharma (2014)

