MS Dhoni, Jadeja, ... : Harbhajan Singh Reveals His Five Retentions For CSK

Hyderabad: As the IPL auctions approach, the teams are gearing up to announce their retained players. Cricket legends and experts are already weighing in on potential retention strategies for high-profile teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Australian legend Tom Moody discussed SRH's potential strategy, while retired Indian spinner and former CSK player Harbhajan Singh shared insights on what CSK’s approach might look like for IPL 2025.

Speaking to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for the SRH, Moody outlined SRH’s retention strategy and highlighted the players he believes should be prioritized ahead of the IPL auctions.

"When I look at SRH, they’ve got one of the tougher jobs among franchises during this retention period. At the top, I’d look to secure captain Pat Cummins, followed by Travis Head and then Abhishek Sharma. I’d extend it even further, which would be costly, but I think it’s worth it to retain a player of Heinrich Klaasen’s caliber," Moody said.

"Then there’s Nitish Reddy, who has recently been capped, and I believe it’s crucial they secure him before he enters the auction. Among uncapped players, I’d definitely consider Abdul Samad, who is a rare talent. He’s a powerful hitter who can come into the middle order and change the game," he added.

Speaking about the potential IPL retentions for the CSK, Harbhajan shared his thoughts on who should be prioritised for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side ahead of the IPL 2025 season. "I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would certainly be the team’s first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season. Following him, the next pick would be Ravindra Jadeja, then Rachin Ravindra. As for the captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, he would also be a definite retention," Harbhajan said.

"I believe these four players will be retained. Besides them, we could also see Pathirana, who is an excellent bowler, kept in the squad. And if an uncapped player is retained, there could be a surprise choice, but it’s possible CSK will only retain five players. So in my view, the likely retentions -are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana," he added.