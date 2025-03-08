ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch To Replace Injured Lizaad Williams In Mumbai Indians Squad

Corbin Bosch To Replace Injured Lizaad Williams In Mumbai Indians Squad (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch is named as replacement in Mumbai Indians for fellow South African pacer Lizaad Williams, who has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old Bosch, who has featured in 86 T20s, has taken 59 wickets and boasts a highest score of 81. The right-arm pacer is yet to make his IPL debut but played a key role in MI Cape Town’s title-winning 2025 season in SA20, claiming 11 wickets during the campaign.

"South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2025 due to an injury, and Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement," MI said in a statement.

Bosch, who has also represented South Africa in one Test and two ODIs after making his debut last year, was included in the country’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

He was previously part of Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler and was signed by the franchise in 2022 as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Bosch was also part of the victorious Proteas U-19 side that lifted the 2014 World Cup, where he was named player of the match in the final for his brilliant 4/15 spell.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL campaign with a clash against Chennai Super Kings on March 23.

