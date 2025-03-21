IPL 2025: Pandya Becomes Last Captain To Be Banned For Slow Over Rate As BCCI Tweaks Punishment For Offence

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is set to become the last captain to be punished in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the board has revised playing conditions for the IPL 2025. In the captains’ meet held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, the board decided to scrap the rule of punishing the captains for the slow over-rate.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the captains will be handed demerit points. Earlier, a captain was penalised with a one-match suspension and a fine of ₹30 lakhs for the third offence of a slow over-rate. Because of the previous rule, Hardik won’t be part of the MI’s opening game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rishabh Pant was also banned for a match in the last season when he was skipper of the Delhi Capitals.

"A Level 1 offence will lead to a deduction of 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. Level 2 offence if serious will result in four demerit points,” a BCCI source said, as quoted by PTI.

"For every four demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could convert into a match ban in the future but for slow overrate there won't be a match ban," the BCCI source added.

During the meeting, the BCCI also lifted the ban on using saliva on the ball to shine them. The rule was introduced back in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the captains objected to the rule in the meeting and the rule was scrapped.