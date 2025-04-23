BCCI Takes 4 Major Decisions After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Will SRH vs MI Go Ahead?

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that caused several deaths, the BCCI has taken four important decisions on Wednesday ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here.

In an attempt to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, both SRH and MI players will wear black armbands. The SRH vs MI clash will also not feature cheerleaders and fireworks. In addition to this, the teams will also observe a minute's silence to mourn the victims affected by the incident that has drawn international condemnation.

"The players of two teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam," a highly reliable source told ETV Bharat. "As a mark of respect, there would be no cheerleaders on the sidelines of the MI vs SRH game. No crackers will be burst," he added.

Terrorists opened fire on civilians at the popular tourist location in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, including two foreign nationals and injuring several others.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

Last month, the Indian cricket team clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be played in Pakistan, but played all its matches at a neutral venue in Dubai after the BCCI refused to visit Pakistan due to political tensions on the border. Notably, BCCI decided not to play a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.