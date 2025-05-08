ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: BCCI To Honour Indian Armed Forces With B Praak Performance In Dharamshala

The BCCI will honour the Indian armed forces with a special tribute ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between PBKS and DC in Dharamshala.

Punjab Kings players (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8.

It is renowned singer and composer B Praak will deliver a thrilling live performance celebrating India's cultural spirit and saluting the bravery of its armed forces. The evening will be steeped in patriotic fervour, with the HPCA Stadium set to resonate with soulful melodies and stirring anthems.

“Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India’s spirit. With soulful melodies and powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. "A tribute to the heart of Bharat,” read a statement from the IPL.

The tribute comes in the wake of the Indian armed forces launching Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a direct reply to the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed.

Earlier on May 7, the national anthem was played before the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Players and support staff from both sides, along with match officials, stood together in solemn respect.

TAGGED:



