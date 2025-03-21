ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: BCCI Officially Lifts Ban On Saliva; Expands DRS Scope & Gives Option Of Second Ball

Hyderabad: Nearly five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, in a measured step towards normalisation, the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) have officially lifted the ban on the use of saliva on the ball in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The eagerly awaited IPL 2025 will commence on Saturday, March 22.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a Captains’, Coaches, and Managers' meeting at its headquarters on Thursday, March 20, ahead of the 18th season of the cash-rich league. During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback, and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions and based on a common consensus, the BCCI changed some rules including the use of saliva to shine the ball, replacement of wet ball to counter dew, New Code of Conduct and Expansion of DRS Scope.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia released a media advisory to announce the changes a day before the commencement of the IPL 2025. Below are the following updates that have been incorporated.

1) Use of saliva to shine the ball

Effective from the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. This decision follows consultations with all 10 teams and marks a return to traditional ball maintenance practices. The ban on the use of saliva, which was originally imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been lifted.

2) Replacement of wet ball to counter dew

To address challenges posed by dew during evening matches, the team bowling second will now have the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over.