IPL 2025: Batting Powerhouse SRH To Start Favourite Against Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad, last edition's runners-up, are once again looking strong to win the silverware and will begin as favourites in their opening IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here on Sunday, March 23.

Boasting a formidable batting line-up featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH eye for another mammoth total at their home ground. Sunrisers could reach the much-discussed 300-run mark thanks to their explosive hitters. The Royals are lacking big names in the bowling department from Jofra Archer and may struggle against a potent Sunrisers attack.

Royals have already missing skipper Sanju Samson due to injury, with Riyan Parag taking charge as interim captain. Despite the loss of star batter Jos Buttler, the Royals still have players like Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Last season, Sunrisers won both encounters against the Royals, bolstering their confidence for this match.

The Teams (From):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Atharva Taide, Brydon Carse, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.