IPL 2025: Mumbai Opener To Join Chennai Super Kings

- By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Young Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre is all set to join the depleted Chennai Super Kings before their Indian Premier League game against the Mumbai Indians on April 20.

The joining would prove to be another feather in Mhatre's nascent career.

"Ayush attended the trials of Chennai Super Kings and is all set to join them before their game against Mumbai Indians. He will join the CSK squad in Mumbai alone. All the necessary documentation is complete," a source close to Ayush Mhatre told ETV Bharat on Monday morning.

A depleted CSK, who have been jolted by the ruling out their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, are led by the charismatic, uncapped player Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the rest of the season.

However, it is unclear as of now if Mhatre would join the five-time IPL champions as a replacement for Pune-based Gaikwad. Hailing from Virar, a suburb near Mumbai, Mhatre is an aggressive batter who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Mhatre was fast-tracked into the senior side at the age of 13. His local club, Virar-Sainath Sports Club, picked him. He made his debut in the Mumbai Ranji Team during their Irani Trophy final against the Rest of India last year.

In nine first-class matches, the batter has scored 504 runs with an average of 31.50, including two tons and a half-century. He has also racked up 458 runs in seven List A games at 65.42, including two centuries.