IPL 2025: Ayush Mhatre Becomes Youngest Player To Feature For CSK

Mumbai: 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre etched his name in the record books in the match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He became the youngest player to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League at the age of 17 years and 278 days. He shattered Abhinav Mukund’s record of playing for CSK at the age of 18 years and 139 days.

Ankit Rajpoot (19 Years and 123 days), Matheesha Pathirana (19 Years and 148 Days) and Noor Ahmad (20 years and 79 days) comprise the list of the top five youngest players to feature for CSK. Interestingly, three of these players are playing in today's clash.

CSK named Ayush as the replacement of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow fracture. In the match against MI, the young prodigy replaced Rahul Tripathi, who has been out of form in the tournament so far. The Mumbai opener is widely regarded as next big thing in Indian cricket by many and has been compared his batting style to Rohit Sharma’s technique.

Who is Ayush Mhatre?

Mhatre made his debut for Mumbai in the 2024-25 season of the Irani Cup, and since the start of his domestic career, he has been going through brilliant form. In nine first-class matches so far, the right-handed batter has made 504 runs with an average of 31.50, including two centuries. However, the youngster came into reckoning through the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over competition, scoring 458 runs across seven innings with an average of 65.42, including two centuries.

Also, he became the youngest player across the globe to score 150+ runs in List A cricket with his knock of 181 against Nagaland. The record previously belonged to his Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal. He can also bowl off-spin and has picked seven wickets in the 2024-25 VHT with an impressive economy of just 4.51.

He has also featured in the Indian U-19 side during last year's U-19 Asia Cup, amassing 55 runs from the three innings. He is in contention of earning a spot in the Indian squad for the 2025 U-19 World Cup

More to follow…