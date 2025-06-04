IPL 2025 Award Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay Award, MVP, Emerging Player, Most Sixes, Most Fours

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) failed to reach the final after losing the eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI), but their batter Sai Sudharsan and pacer Prasidh Krishna emerged as the top performers of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning Orange Cap for most runs and the Purple Cap for most wickets, respectively.
While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their 18-year-long title drought with a comfortable six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.
Sudharsan finished the season with 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, striking at 156.17 to secure a Orange Cap. He also scored a century and six fifties in the tournament, with his best score was 108*. The 23-year-old Sudharsan, who has played only three ODIs for India and received a maiden Test call-up, also earned the Emerging Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional performance throughout the season. He hit 88 fours in the tournament — the most by any player — and also racked up the highest fantasy points this season with 1495.
He is followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs in 16 matches), Virat Kohli of RCB (657 runs in 15 matches), GT skipper Shubman Gill (650 runs in 15 matches) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh (627 runs in 13 matches).
In the bowling front, Krishna won the Purple Cap, with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52, best figures of 4/41. The list is followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Noor Ahmad (24 wickets in 14 matches), RCB's Josh Hazlewood (22 wickets in 12 matches), MI's pacer Trent Boult (22 wickets in 16 matches) and PBKS' pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh (21 wickets in 17 matches).
Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season award. Despite MI not making it to the final, Suryakumar’s explosive batting and ability to take games away from the opposition earned him 320.5 MVP points — the highest in the season. He became the first player to score more than 25 runs in 16 consecutive innings in T20s.
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who announced himself with a second fastest century ever in IPL history, left a big mark in his debut season, winning the Super Striker of the Season award by maintaining a phenomenal strike-rate of 207, showcasing his ability to accelerate and finish innings with impact.
Chennai Super Kings were recognised for their discipline on the field, taking home the Fair Play Award of the season. The award for the Best Catch of the Season was given to Kamindu Mendis of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a spectacular catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis in a match against CSK.
Mohammed Siraj led the charts for most dot balls bowled this season with 151 dots. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants smashed the most sixes — a total of 40.
Full list of IPL 2025 award winners:
- IPL 2025 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Runners-up: Punjab Kings
- Orange Cap: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 759 runs
- Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 25 wickets
- Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 320.5 MVP points
- Emerging Player: B Sai Sudharsan (GT)
- Super Striker: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) – Strike Rate: 207
- Most Fours: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 88 fours
- Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 40 sixes
- Most Dot Balls: Mohammed Siraj (GT) – 151 dots
- Fair Play Award: Chennai Super Kings
- Best Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) – vs CSK, to dismiss Dewald Brevis
- Most Fantasy Points: B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 1495 points