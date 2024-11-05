IPL 2025 Auctions To Be Held In Jeddah; 1574 Players Register For It

Hyderabad: The much-awaited and anticipated IPL 2025 player auction will be held on November 24 and 25 at Jeddah in Saudia Arabia. The BCCI on late Tuesday evening announced the details of the auction while also stating that a staggering 1574 players have registered for the auction.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement said that the IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, 2024, with an impressive total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations, the statement added. It said that there will be 48 capped Indian players who will go under the hammer while 272 capped international players will also be available the auction.

It said that 152 uncapped Indian players who were part of previous IPL seasons and 3 uncapped international players who were part of previous IPL seasons will also go under the hammer. 965 uncapped Indians and 104 uncapped Internationals, the statement added.