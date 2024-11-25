I Deserve This Price: Yuzvendra Chahal On Being Acquired by PBKS For ₹18 Crore

Hyderabad: Yuzvendra Chahal shared his initial reaction after being acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore during Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Speaking on JioCinema, Chahal said, "I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined. I think I deserve this price, and I am very excited."

"I’m excited as my bond with Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh is strong, and I will also learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. At least I’m closer to home now. It was Jaipur initially, and now it will be Chandigarh," Chahal on playing with Arshdeep Singh and Shreyas Iyer at PBKS.

"I had a hunch and even my friends told me I’d go to Punjab, but I had no idea it would be for such a high price. I had ₹12 Cr-₹13 Cr in mind, but I do deserve this. Wherever you go, you always have the opportunity to learn and grow, and I’ll make sure to work hard and deliver my best," the crafty leg-spinner said on fulfilling PBKS’s need for a bowler.

Chahal has had a great partnership with ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while playing at Rajasthan Royals for the last three years, describing the off-spinner as a 'Legend'.

"Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium eliminated my fear of performing in bigger stadiums. I played with Ravichandran Ashwin for three years and learned a lot from him — he’s a legend. You always want the support of your fellow spinner because it’s a team game at the end of the day. It’s so much better when you have another spinner to help you out," Chahal quipped on making the transition to performing at bigger stadiums and his partnership with Ashwin.

"Whoever has been bought at any price is well-deserved. Sometimes teams don’t have the purse, and they must plan the whole team at the main auction. For me, being selected means these two months will help you improve your game – whether you are a youngster or a senior. You get to learn a lot," Chahal added.