IPL 2025 Auction: Top 5 Retired Players Who Have Registered Their Names In IPL Auction

Hyderabad: As the list of players who have registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season is out, there have been some cricketers who have retired from international cricket but want to feature in the world's biggest cricketing league. So, let's have a look at the top five overseas players who have retired from T20 international cricket but still registered their names for IPL 2025 auction. While there have been some names of specialist of shortest format of the game, red-ball legend like James Anderson has also put his name in the auction which proved to be very surprising move from the Englishmen.

1) James Anderson (IPL 2025 Auction Price - ₹1.25 crore)

The biggest surprise among all the cricketers was the appearance of legendary England pacer James Anderson. Anderson has registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the first time in the history of the tournament. The Test specialist, who recently retired after playing the 1st Test match against West Indies in Lords in July 2024, has put his base price at Rs 1.25 crore. Anderson has played 44 T20 games in his career including 19 T20 international matches and has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 8.47.

2) David Warner (IPL 2025 Auction Price - ₹2 crore)

Former Australia swashbuckling opener David Warner has also put his name into the auction after his previous franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) dropped him from the retained players list. Warner has been a common name in the IPL and holds the record for hitting third most boundaries (663) in the history of the tournament. He also has the most number of half-centuries (66) to his name.

David Warner served as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2015 to 2021. Notably, he led the team to its first IPL title in 2016 and was the second-highest run-scorer for them with a monumental 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42. While he made his captaincy debut with the Delhi Capitals in 2013, he returned to captain the franchise again in 2023 during Rishabh Pant's absence.

3) Faf du Plessis (IPL 2025 Auction Price - ₹2 crore)

Faf du Plessis, who led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for three IPL seasons from 2022 to 2024, was not retained by the franchise for the upcoming league. Du Plessis demonstrated his value to RCB in the past two seasons. In 2024, he guided the team to the playoffs with a remarkable seven consecutive wins. In 2023, he was a strong contender for the Orange Cap with 730 runs at a strike rate of 153.68 from 14 matches. Despite all this, he was retained by the franchise as South Africa will nearly be 41 years old. Before RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Rising Pune Super Giants.

4) Moeen Ali (IPL 2025 Auction Price - ₹2 crore)

Former English cricketer Moeen Ali made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and later became part of Chennai Super Kings. Ali played a vital role in leading CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, scoring 124 runs and taking five wickets. He has played 67 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 1,162 runs, with an average of 22.78 and also brings huge experience of playing various franchise leagues across the globe.

5) Trent Boult (IPL 2025 Auction Price - ₹2 crore)

The Kiwi pacer, known for his lethal swing bowling, has also parted ways with Rajasthan Royals but was not retained by the franchise. Boult has often been instrumental in the powerplay overs, delivering breakthroughs early on in the innings. His availability in the mega auction is expected to attract interest from multiple franchises looking to strengthen their new-ball attack. He holds the record for second most wickets (63) inside powerplay after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and almost every franchise would like to bring him in the squad. Boult has picked 121 wickets in 104 games at an average of 26.7 and at an economy of 8.29.