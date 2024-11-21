IPL 2025 Auction: Arshdeep Singh Could Become Most Expensive Bowler, Says Aakash Chopra

Hyderabad: As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction draws closer, former India cricketers Robin Uthappa and Aakash Chopra on JioStar shared their insights on the likely big-ticket players and potential bidding wars.

Uthappa believes that despite a lackluster season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sam Curran will remain a hot commodity. "An athlete’s performance often hinges on clarity and comfort within a franchise. Sam thrived at CSK and might find himself back there as they could go hard for him. Teams like KKR and RR could also show interest, and Punjab might exercise their RTM card. He was one of the most expensive buys last year and will likely fetch over a million dollars again," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also highlighted Washington Sundar as an underrated pick. "He has tremendous potential and was underutilized by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. With the right role and communication, he could deliver big in T20 cricket. Teams recognizing this will surely pay top dollar."

Both experts, however, agreed that Marcus Stoinis is likely to become the highest-paid all-rounder in the auction.

Turning their focus to spinners, Uthappa praised the likes of Adam Zampa, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Ravichandran Ashwin for their consistent value but singled out Sai Kishore as a hidden gem. "Sai Kishore is a fantastic bowler at the IPL level but was underused by Gujarat Titans. If he moves to RCB or CSK, he’ll play a key role and fetch a high price," he said.

Aakash Chopra pointed to Noor Ahmad as a player to watch. “After Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmad could be the most expensive spinner at the auction. He’s like a left-arm Rashid Khan and suits most conditions. If Gujarat doesn’t retain Shami, they may well use their RTM card for Noor.”

Adding to the spinner conversation, Chopra highlighted mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a potential surprise package. "Allah Ghazanfar has that mystery around him. With 16 matches, 29 wickets, and an economy of 5.7, he’s a steal. Mystery spinners are always prized in the IPL, and his numbers suggest he could be a valuable asset."

On fast bowlers, both experts agreed that Arshdeep Singh could top the charts. "Arshdeep might fetch 10-15 crore, possibly returning to Punjab via RTM,” Uthappa noted. Chopra added, “Arshdeep could command 18-20 crore, making him the most expensive bowler at the auction. His ability to bowl under pressure is invaluable."

Other pacers like Trent Boult and Harshal Patel are also likely to spark bidding wars. Uthappa commended Boult’s impact in the power play, while Chopra highlighted Harshal’s versatility. "Boult excels with the new ball, but Harshal being an Indian and having the skill with the old ball make him an even more valuable asset in the IPL setup," Chopra remarked.