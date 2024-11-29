From Tajpur to IPL Glory: The Remarkable Journey of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New Delhi: Celebrations have been in full swing at the Tajpur home of young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi ever since his selection in the IPL 2025 auction. The youngest player in IPL history to secure a spot, Vaibhav has been picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a jaw-dropping ₹1.10 crore.

Vaibhav’s selection came after his impressive hundred against Australia U-19 team. Following getting IPL contract, Vaibhav's proud parents, especially his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, have been overwhelmed with emotions. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Sanjeev shared his immense pride: "Vaibhav has fulfilled my dream. He has achieved what I could only aspire to. His hard work has truly paid off.”

A Prodigy from the Start

Vaibhav’s tryst with cricket began at the tender age of five, wielding his father’s bat at home. Recognising his talent, Sanjeev—a former cricketer himself—set up a small net in their backyard to train his son and then started taking him to Delhi for practice.

At just 13, Vaibhav became one of the youngest players to debut in the Ranji Trophy, earning comparisons to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at 15. His stellar form also secured him a place in India’s U-19 Asia Cup squad. With the IPL auction adding to his accolades, Vaibhav is now poised for greater heights.

The Father-Son Dream

Sanjeev credits Vaibhav’s success to relentless hard work and discipline. "He has been passionate about cricket since childhood. Even during tough times, we ensured that he received the best possible training. It’s heartening to see his dedication rewarded," Sanjeev said.

Sanjeev, who once harbored dreams of playing professional cricket, sees his son as the fulfillment of those aspirations. "Vaibhav has brought pride not just to our family but to the entire region," he added.

Speaking about his next steps, Sanjeev said, "The IPL is just the beginning. We hope he uses this platform to excel further and one day represent India on the global stage."

For the Suryavanshis and the entire Tajpur community, this is not just a moment of personal triumph but a testament to the power of dreams and determination.