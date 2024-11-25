ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Know Each IPL Team's Purse Remaining, Overseas Players And RTM Cards Available

Hyderabad: After a historic purchases in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday, November 24, the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the day 2 auction which is being held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The IPL 2025 auction is an opportunity for the 10 IPL teams to build the core of their squads for the next three seasons. Many teams have purchased their previous players back in the ongoing auction. Eg. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the auction while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bid high for Venkatesh Iyer. There were teams like Royal Challlengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings who mostly focused on creating new setup.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history to date. Earlier, Punjab Kings shelled out ₹26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, which saw him hold the record briefly.