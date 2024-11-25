IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Know Each IPL Team's Purse Remaining, Overseas Players And RTM Cards Available

Hyderabad: After a historic purchases in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday, November 24, the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the day 2 auction which is being held at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The IPL 2025 auction is an opportunity for the 10 IPL teams to build the core of their squads for the next three seasons. Many teams have purchased their previous players back in the ongoing auction. Eg. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the auction while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bid high for Venkatesh Iyer. There were teams like Royal Challlengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings who mostly focused on creating new setup.
November 25, 2024
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history to date. Earlier, Punjab Kings shelled out ₹26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer, which saw him hold the record briefly.
A total of 72 players were sold on Day 1 including 24 overseas cricketers. With more 132 slots to fill, few tough bidding wars are expected on second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
IPL 2025 auction: Most expensive players
- Most expensive player at IPL 2025 auction: Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore to LSG)
- Most expensive overseas player at IPL 2025 auction: Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore to GT)
- Most expensive Indian player at IPL 2025 auction: Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore to LSG)
- Most expensive uncapped player at IPL 2025 auction: Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore to RCB)
Purse Remaining
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - ₹15.60 Crores
- Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹13.80 Crores
- Gujarat Titans (GT) - ₹17.50 Crores
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - ₹10.05 Crores
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - ₹14.85 Crores
- Mumbai Indians (MI) - ₹26.10 Crores
- Punjab Kings (PBKS) - ₹22.50 Crores
- Rajasthan Royals (RR) - ₹17.35 Crores
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - ₹30.65 Crores
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- ₹5.15 Crores
Overseas Players Remaining
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 4
- Delhi Capitals (DC) - 4
- Gujarat Titans (GT) - 5
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 4
- Mumbai Indians (MI) - 7
- Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 6
- Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 5
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- 4
RTMs Available
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 0
- Delhi Capitals (DC) - 1 (capped/uncapped)
- Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1 (Capped)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 0
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 1 (Capped)
- Mumbai Indians (MI) - 0
- Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 3 (Capped)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 0
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 3 (all capped/two capped and one uncapped)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 1 (Uncapped)