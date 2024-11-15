IPL Auction | 574 Players To Go Under The Hammer

Hyderabad: The BCCI on Friday announced that 574 players will feature in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media release said, "The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction list is out with a total of 574 players set to be featured in the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024."
Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including three players from associate nations. The auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players, Shah added.
The BCCI Secretary further said that as many as 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. The two-day mega auction will commence at 12:30 PM local time (3.O0 PM IST) on Sunday, November 24, 2024, the BCCI said.
There are 27 players with a base price of Rs 1.50 crore, while the base price of 18 players is Rs 1.25 crore. There are 23 players with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
Among notable players, who are in the fray, including aggressive batter Shreyas Iyer, who was released by IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A bidding war is also expected for wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals.
England batter Jos Buttler, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, India batter KL Rahul, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, India pacers Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are some of the other big names who will go under the hammer.