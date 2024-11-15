ETV Bharat / sports

IPL Auction | 574 Players To Go Under The Hammer

Hyderabad: The BCCI on Friday announced that 574 players will feature in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media release said, "The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction list is out with a total of 574 players set to be featured in the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024."

Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including three players from associate nations. The auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players, Shah added.

The BCCI Secretary further said that as many as 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.