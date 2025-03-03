IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Appointed As Captain Of KKR; Venkatesh Iyer Named Vice-Captain

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane will be seen in a leadership role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ahead of the commencement of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named the right-handed batter as the leader of the pack. Venkatesh Iyer, for whom the franchise paid big bucks, will be the deputy for Rahane.

Rahane is returning to the franchise after a two-year stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batter has been featured in seven matches for the franchise in the 2022 season, where he racked up 133 runs. He has captained the teams in the IPL, leading the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Also, he is the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KKR, Venky Mysore, expressed his delight over the appointment.

“We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title.”

Rahane has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batter has amassed 4642 runs with an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 123.42 in the IPL.

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has been with the franchise since his debut in the 2021 season. The team acquired his services for the value of 23.75 crore rupees at the IPL 2025 auction table. The team will commence their campaign in the IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from March 22.