IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler To Take 350 T20 Wickets

Delhi: The contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday became a memorable one for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he scripted his name in the record books.

Chahal has been consistently taking wickets for RR in the ongoing Indian Premier League and he kept doing it on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here as well by dismissing Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. The incident occurred in the 14th over when he bowled a fuller length ball on the middle and leg on the penultimate delivery. The southpaw tried to play a huge stoke but lost his balance while playing it. He mistimed the shot and ended up handing a sitter at deep backward square leg to Trent Boult.

Coming into the match, Chahal had scalped 349 wickets from 300 matches with an economy of 7.68. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is at the second place in the list of Indian bowlers taking most wickets in T20 cricket with 310 scalps to his name. Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 303 wickets to his name while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the fourth place with 267 T20 wickets. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra completes the top five with 285 dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

Winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl but Jake Fraser-McGurk provided Delhi Capitals a blistering start. The Australian star scored 50 runs from 20 deliveries. Other opener Abhishek Porel also amassed 65 runs during his stay at the crease. The DC were heading for a huge total and they would aim to score another 200-plus total in the lucrative tournament.