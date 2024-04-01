IPL 2024 | 'Was Waiting for Long Time to Perform for Team': DC Pacer Khaleel Ahmed

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who starred in the team's 20 run win over Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday, stated that he was waiting for a long time to perform for his side.

Delhi Capitals first posted a challenging 191 for 5 courtesy half centuries by opener David Warner and skipper Rishabh Pant and then restricted the opposition to 171/6. Khaleel returned with fine figures of 2 for 22 and was named as the Player of the Match.

"I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance," Khaleel, who has also played for India, was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals in a media statement.

He further added, "The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles. It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it's been a great feeling."

Speaking about the importance of the win, the 26-year-old said, "When you lose back-to-back matches, you feel bad. To be honest, there's a lot of happiness due to this win."

"When you win, it gives you good momentum, the win makes you understand the good aspects of your game and how you can learn. This win gave us a lot of answers to our questions, and it will make things easier on how to approach our next games," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of IPL 2024 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.