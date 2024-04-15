IPL 2024 | ‘Run Machine’ Virat Kohli Fourth Highest Run-Getter In T20 Cricket

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned out to be a memorable one for Indian ace batter Virat Kohli as he became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the sport.

Kohli surpassed England batter Alex Hales, who has amassed 12,319 runs in the T20 cricket. Coming into the match, Kohli needed 10 runs to overtake the English opener. He hammered a six off SRH pacer Bhuvneshawar Kumar on the fifth delivery of the second over.

Caribbean great Chris Gayle tops the list with 14,562 runs to his name while former Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is in second place by notching up 13,360 runs in the T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard has amassed 12,900 runs to his name and is in third place on the list.

Kohli has already broken several records in the ongoing season. He became the player with the most catches in the history of the cash-rich tournament in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

Also, he has the most centuries to his name in the history of the competition with eight hundred so far. He has eight tons in the IPL and the latest one came in the match against RR, where he also bagged the most catches in the tournament. Kohli is also the leading run-getter in this season of the IPL.

In the game, SRH rode on Travis Head's blistering hundred to post the highest total of IPL 287 for 3.