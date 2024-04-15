IPL 2024 | ‘Run Machine’ Virat Kohli Fourth Highest Run-Getter In T20 Cricket

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Virat Kohli became fourth highest run-getter in T20 cricket.

Indian ace batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books as he became the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket surpassing Alex Hales on Monday in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli was 10 runs away from surpassing the England cricketer who has 12,319 runs to his name in the shortest format.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned out to be a memorable one for Indian ace batter Virat Kohli as he became the fourth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the sport.

Kohli surpassed England batter Alex Hales, who has amassed 12,319 runs in the T20 cricket. Coming into the match, Kohli needed 10 runs to overtake the English opener. He hammered a six off SRH pacer Bhuvneshawar Kumar on the fifth delivery of the second over.

Caribbean great Chris Gayle tops the list with 14,562 runs to his name while former Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is in second place by notching up 13,360 runs in the T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard has amassed 12,900 runs to his name and is in third place on the list.

Kohli has already broken several records in the ongoing season. He became the player with the most catches in the history of the cash-rich tournament in the fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

Also, he has the most centuries to his name in the history of the competition with eight hundred so far. He has eight tons in the IPL and the latest one came in the match against RR, where he also bagged the most catches in the tournament. Kohli is also the leading run-getter in this season of the IPL.

In the game, SRH rode on Travis Head's blistering hundred to post the highest total of IPL 287 for 3.

Read More

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli 'Certain' For T20 World Cup; Pant Likely To Return To India Fold
  2. IPL 2024: Desperate Times for RCB as They Take on Equally Struggling MI
  3. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes Player With Most Catches In Tournament

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.