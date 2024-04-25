IPL 2024 | Virat Kohli Becomes Third Joint-Highest Six-hitter In Tournament History

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli scripted his name in the history books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here by becoming the third joint-highest six-hitter in the history of the coveted tournament. He smacked a six off left-arm pacer T Natarajan in the sixth over on the third ball during his stay at the crease to achieve the milestone.

Coming into the game, Kohli whacked 250 sixes from 245 fixtures and was one six behind former South African batter Ab de Villiers, who represented Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The South African batter has 251 sixes to his name from 184 matches so far in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

West Indian Chris Gayle is at the top of the list of batters to hit the most sixes (357) in the shortest format while India skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma has whacked 275 sixes in the shortest format of the game so far. Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit 247 sixes and is in fifth place on the list of batters with most sixes in the IPL.

Kohli has been in an incredible form in the ongoing tournament so far, scoring 379 runs from eight matches and is the highest run-getter in the competition. He has scored with an average of 63.17 and a strike rate of 150.40. Apart from the notable feat, Kohli has also achieved other landmarks in the ongoing edition.

Virat Kohli became the second Indian to hit 250 sixes in the IPL in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, he became the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He became the player with the most catches in the history of the tournament by completing 110 catches in the history in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Also, Kohli has the most centuries (8) to his name in the IPL.