IPL 2024: Tristan Stubbs Smashes Third-Fastest Fifty for Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: South African batter Tristan Stubbs smashed the third-fastest fifty for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this remarkable milestone during the clash against five-time Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Stubbs completed his half-century in just 19 balls to score the third-fastest fifty for DC. He played a brisk 71 runs off just 25 balls laced with seven massive sixes and three boundaries to keep his side in the contest till the last over of the match which they eventually lost by 29 runs.

The former DC all-rounder Chris Morris holds the record for smashing the fastest half-century for the franchise which came in just 17 deliveries against Gujarat Lions in 2016. DC skipper Rishabh Pant (18 balls vs MI) shares the record of second fastest half-century with swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw (18 balls vs KKR).

Coming to the match, Tristan Stubbs, who came out to bat at number four, displayed his power-hitting skills and helped DC to stay alive. However, the MI's bowling attack led by Gerald Coetzee didn't let the game slip from their hands and powered their side to secure the first win of the season after losing three games on the trot.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians batting unit fired in unison to post an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals. Pacer Anrich Nortje's final figures read a sorry 2 for 65 in 4 overs. DC speedster Ishant Sharma was taken to the cleaners as he leaked 40 runs in his three overs.

Romario Shepherd (39 off 10 balls) was last to join the party but seemed to have made the most of it, after each of Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also made merry in batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.