IPL 2024: Tristan Stubbs Smashes Third-Fastest Fifty for Delhi Capitals

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

South African batter Tristan Stubbs smashed the third-fastest fifty for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this remarkable milestone during the clash between DC and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Wicket-keeper batter Tristan Stubbs smashed the third-fastest fifty for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this remarkable milestone during the clash between DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Mumbai: South African batter Tristan Stubbs smashed the third-fastest fifty for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved this remarkable milestone during the clash against five-time Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Stubbs completed his half-century in just 19 balls to score the third-fastest fifty for DC. He played a brisk 71 runs off just 25 balls laced with seven massive sixes and three boundaries to keep his side in the contest till the last over of the match which they eventually lost by 29 runs.

The former DC all-rounder Chris Morris holds the record for smashing the fastest half-century for the franchise which came in just 17 deliveries against Gujarat Lions in 2016. DC skipper Rishabh Pant (18 balls vs MI) shares the record of second fastest half-century with swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw (18 balls vs KKR).

Coming to the match, Tristan Stubbs, who came out to bat at number four, displayed his power-hitting skills and helped DC to stay alive. However, the MI's bowling attack led by Gerald Coetzee didn't let the game slip from their hands and powered their side to secure the first win of the season after losing three games on the trot.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians batting unit fired in unison to post an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals. Pacer Anrich Nortje's final figures read a sorry 2 for 65 in 4 overs. DC speedster Ishant Sharma was taken to the cleaners as he leaked 40 runs in his three overs.

Romario Shepherd (39 off 10 balls) was last to join the party but seemed to have made the most of it, after each of Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also made merry in batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

Read More

  1. MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Beat Delhi by 29 runs To Register First Win of IPL 2024
  2. Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to complete 100 catches in IPL
  3. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer to Take 150 IPL Wickets
  4. IPL 2024: Anrich Nortje Bowls Most Expensive Over; Punished For 32 Runs
Last Updated :18 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.