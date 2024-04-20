IPL 2024: Travis Head Smashes Joint Fastest Fifty For SRH

Delhi: Swashbuckling opener Travis Head hit the joint fastest half-century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter in just 16 balls of the Indian Premier League history. He achieved an incredible feat during the clash between SRH and Delhi Capitals (DC) of the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Head completed his half-century in just 16 balls with the help of four sixes and seven boundaries. He now holds the record of joint fastest fifty for SRH with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma (16 balls), who reached this astounding landmark against Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Notably, Head had also smashed 18- ball fifty in the same match against Mumbai and this innings of his stands at number three in the list, followed by former SRH skipper David Warner, who had brought up his fifty in 20 balls twice.

The 30-year-old has become the player with the joint third most 50+ scores in Powerplay in IPL. He joined the list led by Delhi Capitals batter David Warner (6), followed by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chris Gayle (3), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine (3). Interestingly, all these batters are left-handers. This is also the second fastest fifty in terms of team overs in IPL after Yashasvi Jaiswal (2.5 Overs) against KKR last year and KL Rahul against DC in 2018.

Head's 84 off 26 balls is the second-highest individual score by a player inside the powerplay after Suresh Raina, who had smashed 87 off 25 balls against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2014 semi-final. Warner is the third on the list with 62 runs off 25 balls while Head's 59 off 20 balls against Mumbai Indians is the fourth highest.

Earlier, Head smashed the fastest century for his franchise and the fourth fastest century in IPL history. He achieved the incredible feat during the clash between SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) of the 17th season of the IPL at M Chinnaswamy Stadium at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

The 30-year-old completed his ton with a boundary and reached the three-figure mark in just 39 balls with the help of nine fours and eight sixes. He scored 102 off 41 deliveries, the fastest century of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.