IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Play Mumbai Indians' Next Game Against Delhi Capitals

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav is likely to feature for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday marking his return to competitive cricket after a while.

Suryakumar last played competitive cricket in December 2023 when he scored a century in the third T20I of a bilateral series against South Africa. He suffered a grade 2 tear of his ankle in the series which required surgery.

The world’s No.1 T20 batter later underwent surgery for a sports hernia injury and was under recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) facility in Bengaluru.

“Suryakumar will join the Mumbai Indians squad tomorrow (Friday) morning. He will also join the training session in the nets in all likelihood. Also, he is likely to play the next match against DC. However, a final call will be taken by the coaches,” a highly placed source told ETV Bharat.

It is understood that the NCA has declared him fit to play.

Mumbai Indians are facing a lot of difficulties in their campaign right now. The team management is already facing flak due to Hardik’s captaincy and on top of that, the franchise has lost three matches in a row.

MI have a lot of issues to address in the ongoing campaign and will look to change the string of defeats they have suffered so far. With zero points from three games, MI will be keen to earn their first couple of points of the season by beating DC on Sunday.