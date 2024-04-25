IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye To Achieve 300-run Mark Against RCB

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are eyeing another run feat at their home turf -- Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal as they are all set to square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes encounter in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pat Cummins-led SRH are banking on its explosive batting lineup to deliver yet another power-packed performance. Swashbuckling openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma along with promising batters like Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, and Nitish Reddy form a formidable batting unit capable of setting massive totals.

Having scored 287 against RCB in their first meeting of the season and 266 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi, SRH aim to breach the 300-run mark, promising IPL fans a spectacle of runs.

The Uppal pitch, known for its batting-friendly conditions, has seen Hyderabad excel with the bat previously, smashing a massive 277-run total against a bowling attack led by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provide a blistering start to their side early on, followed by some clean power hitters to finish the game. SRH have registered the highest-ever powerplay total, racking up 125/0 against DC. They have also posted three 250+ run totals so far in the tournament and would be eyeing to cross the 300-run mark with another dominant batting display against Bengaluru's bowling attack.

On the other side, RCB, captained by Faf du Plessis, is eager to bounce back after a string of defeats. Despite Virat Kohli's stellar form and Dinesh Karthik's classic finisher innings, Bengaluru's bowling will face a stern test against Hyderabad's aggressive batting lineup. With bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley, Bengaluru hopes to contain Hyderabad's onslaught and register a crucial win to salvage their season.

The head-to-head record favours Hyderabad slightly, having won three out of the last five encounters against Bengaluru. However, recent form and individual performances, including Virat Kohli's race for the Orange Cap and Pat Cummins' sharp captaincy tactics, add intrigue and excitement to this clash.

Kohli (379) is at the top of the Orange Cap (most runs) race while Head (324) is 55 runs away. With this, this fight is also going to decide the matter of the orange cap. Another interesting battle will be between Kohli and left-arm pacer T Natrajan who is making the headlines with his sharp yorker and slower deliveries with both new and old ball. T Natarajan (10) is placed ninth in the most wickets list led by Bumrah with 13 wickets, who currently holds the 'Purple Cap'

Probable Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj