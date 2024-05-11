IPL 2024: Shubham Gill, Gujarat Titans Players Fined For Slow Over Rate

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and all other team members have been fined after the side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

Gujarat rode on skipper Gill and opener Sai Sudharshan's blistering centuries to register a 35 run win over the CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 10."

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

Gujarat first posted 231 for 3 and then restricted the Ruturaj Gaikwad led side to 196 for 8 to record a win and stay in the race for the play-offs.

Gujarat Titans are placed on the eighth spot now and the side will need to win their remaining two games and hope that other results go their way to make the next stage of the lucrative league. Despite the loss, CSK are still placed fourth and they also have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.