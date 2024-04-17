IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Fined Rs 12 Lakh For slow Over Rate

Shreyas Iyer is fined for INR 12 Lakhs.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined INR 12 Lakhs for slow over rate by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler bosses the chase as Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals outplayed KKR by two wickets in the IPL game and recorded the highest chase in the history of the cash-rich tournament.

A media statement issued by the IPL stated, "Shreyas Iyer, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 17."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

KKR rode on opener Sunil Narine's blistering hundred to post a challenging total on the Board but it was Buttler, who proved his mettle and single handedly steered his side to a memorable win.

Rajasthan Royals maintained the top position in points table. KKR have won four fixtrues out of six matches they have played so far and are at the second position in the points table.

