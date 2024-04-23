IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Should Be Groomed As Next India Captain, Remarks Harbhajan Singh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

RR are performing superb under the captaincy of Sanju Samson.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Sanju Samson for his captaincy and performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far saying that the cricketer should be backed to be India's next captain.

Hyderabad: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media on Tuesday praising Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his captaincy and performance with the bat so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The comment from him came after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an IPL game on Tuesday. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 104 runs from 60 deliveries laced with seven sixes. Courtesy of his knock, RR hunted down the target of 180 with eight balls to spare in the innings.

Harbhajan took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote "Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock is a proof of class is permanent. Form is temporary @ybj_19 and there shouldn’t be any debate about Keeper batsman. @IamSanjuSamson should walk in to the Indian team for T20 world cup and also be groomed as a next T20 captain for India after Rohit. koi shak (sic)???"

Samson has been in top form this season scoring 314 runs from eight matches with an average of 62.80 and a strike rate of 152.42 which included three fifties and a top score of 82 not out.

Under the leadership of the 29-year-old, RR are placed at the top of the points table with seven victories to their name with a net run rate of +0.698. Except for their defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT), they have been producing top-quality cricket and are looking to qualify for the playoffs by the end of the group stage.

Rajasthan Royals, who had won the title in the inaugural season way back in 2008, will look to lift the silverware this time as well.

