IPL 2024| Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh as RR Maintained Slow over Rate

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," the IPL stated in a media statement. According to the statement, as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

In a cliffhanger, Gujarat Titans outplayed hosts Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. This was also Rajasthan Royals first loss of this season in the cash-rich league. Rajasthan Royals first posted a challenging 196 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs with key contributions from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. But it was not enough as Rashid Khan's unbeaten cameo helped his side cross the line.

Gujarat Titans needed 2 runs off the final ball but Rashid Khan hit a boundary to seal the game for his side.