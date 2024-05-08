ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.(AP Photos)

Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his act of dissent against the third umpire's decision after he was given out in the league match game against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side's league game against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Samson's gritty 86 off just 46 balls, Rajasthan Royals suffered a 20-runs defeat in the game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

According to an official statement issued by the IPL, "Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024."

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals first piled 221 for 8 and then restricted the opposition to 201 for 8 to eke out a 20-runs win and keep their hope for a play off berth alive.

In the game, Samson after being given out by the third umpire, was seen arguing the on-field umpires and expressed disappointed.

