IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Becomes Second Captain to Lead Rajasthan Royals in 50 Matches

Jaipur: Sanju Samson added another accolade to his career by becoming the only second skipper to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 50 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. He achieved this landmark during the clash between RR and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Wednesday.

Samson took on the reins of Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Under his captaincy, RR have won 26 and lost 23 out of 49 matches prior to the encounter with a win-loss ratio of 1.13. He led the team to the final of the cash-rich league in the 2022 season, marking their first appearance since the inaugural season, although they were defeated by Gujarat Titans.

The late legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, who led Rajasthan to their maiden IPL title played in South Africa in 2008, remains the most successful skipper for RR with 30 wins, 24 defeats and a tie in the 55 matches.

Apart from Warne and Samson, Rahul Dravid (40 matches), Steve Smith (27 matches), Ajinkya Rahane (24 matches) and Shane Watson (21 matches) have captained the Rajasthan-based franchise.

The 29-year-old also holds the record of scoring most runs for the Rajasthan. He has amassed 3581 in 130 innings at an average of 30.87 and at a strike rate of 139.28 for RR.

Rajasthan Royal are the only unbeaten team and are currently placed at the top spot in the points table of the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. They have defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).