IPL 2024 | MI vs RR Live: Jaiswal's Ton Helps RR Crush MI by 9 Wickets

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering unbeaten 104 off just 60 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 9 wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday.

It was the Jaiswal show, who made the most of the life that he got and took the Mumbai Indians attack to cleansers. Jaiswal hammered nine boundaries and seven sixes as he anchored the chase. He and opener Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls) added 74 runs for the first wicket and laid the foundation stone of the win.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have consolidated their position at the top of the points table. They have seven wins and one loss while Mumbai Indians are languishing at the seventh spot with three wins and five losses.

Pacer Sandeep Sharma (5 for 18) was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stupendous effort with the ball.

Over 10-18.4 (183/1)

It was Jaiswal who powered Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic 9 wicket win over Mumbai Indians. He and skipper Sanju Samson (38 not out off 28 balls) stitched an unbroken stand of 109 runs for the second wicket as the hosts chased the target with utmost ease. Samson struck two boundaries and as many sixes as he played the perfect second fiddle to Jaiswal, who was going guns blazing. 22-year-old Jaiswal completed his 100 with a single off Tilak Varma in the 19th over and fittingly finished the game with a boundary as celebrations erupted in the Rajasthan Royals dugout. It was Jaiswal's second hundred in the cash-rich league and both of them have come against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla provided the visitors with a much-needed breakthrough as he castled a well-set Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls) on the last ball of the eighth over. Skipper Sanju Samson joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle and the duo would look to take the game deep. In the ninth over, southpaw Jaiswal opened his arms and smashed Mohammed Nabi for a six. Rajasthan Royals amassed 12 runs as Jaiswal hit Piyush Chawla for a boundary and a six. Nehal Wadhera missed a catch on the fence on the final ball of the 10th over as Jaiswal got a life.

Rajasthan are off to a flier. Hardik Pandya opened the attack and conceded 11 in 1st over. Bumrah has already bowled a couple of overs in the powerplay and didn't let the batters to free their arms. However, Buttler and Jaiswal then took Coetzee and Thushara on and smashed some boundaries to post 61 runs on the board without playing risky shots.

