IPL 2024 | MI vs RR Live: Jaiswal's Ton Helps RR Crush MI by 9 Wickets

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering unbeaten 104 off just 60 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 9 wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday.
It was the Jaiswal show, who made the most of the life that he got and took the Mumbai Indians attack to cleansers. Jaiswal hammered nine boundaries and seven sixes as he anchored the chase. He and opener Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls) added 74 runs for the first wicket and laid the foundation stone of the win.
With this win, Rajasthan Royals have consolidated their position at the top of the points table. They have seven wins and one loss while Mumbai Indians are languishing at the seventh spot with three wins and five losses.
Pacer Sandeep Sharma (5 for 18) was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his stupendous effort with the ball.
- Over 10-18.4 (183/1)
It was Jaiswal who powered Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic 9 wicket win over Mumbai Indians. He and skipper Sanju Samson (38 not out off 28 balls) stitched an unbroken stand of 109 runs for the second wicket as the hosts chased the target with utmost ease. Samson struck two boundaries and as many sixes as he played the perfect second fiddle to Jaiswal, who was going guns blazing. 22-year-old Jaiswal completed his 100 with a single off Tilak Varma in the 19th over and fittingly finished the game with a boundary as celebrations erupted in the Rajasthan Royals dugout. It was Jaiswal's second hundred in the cash-rich league and both of them have come against Mumbai Indians.
- Over 6-10 (95-1)
Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla provided the visitors with a much-needed breakthrough as he castled a well-set Jos Buttler (35 off 25 balls) on the last ball of the eighth over. Skipper Sanju Samson joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle and the duo would look to take the game deep. In the ninth over, southpaw Jaiswal opened his arms and smashed Mohammed Nabi for a six. Rajasthan Royals amassed 12 runs as Jaiswal hit Piyush Chawla for a boundary and a six. Nehal Wadhera missed a catch on the fence on the final ball of the 10th over as Jaiswal got a life.
- Overs 1-6 (61/0)
Rajasthan are off to a flier. Hardik Pandya opened the attack and conceded 11 in 1st over. Bumrah has already bowled a couple of overs in the powerplay and didn't let the batters to free their arms. However, Buttler and Jaiswal then took Coetzee and Thushara on and smashed some boundaries to post 61 runs on the board without playing risky shots.
END OF MUMBAI INDIANS INNINGS
- Overs 16-20 (179/9)
Tilak Varma completed his half-century with a six over mid-wicket against Chahal and then Nehal Wadhera smashed the leg-spinner for a couple of sixes in the over to collect 20 runs off the over. As the runs were flowing quickly, Sanju brought Boult back into the attack and he delivered a much-needed wicket for his side. He dismissed dangerous-looking Nehal Wadhera on a slower short bouncer, but then Tilak Varma smashed a six on the last ball of the over to collect 10 runs off the over. Tilak became the third youngest batter to complete 1000 runs in IPL after Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The runs didn't come as expected for the visitors after a wicket of Nehal. MI lost four wickets in the last three overs courtesy of Sandeep Sharma's last over of the innings where he conceded only three runs and picked up three wickets in the over while Avesh Khan removed Hardik Pandya in his last over. Sandeep Sharma completed his fifer as well. So, RR has restricted MI to 179/9 after the 200-run mark didn't look much far after the 16th over. Overall, a great bowling display from RR bowlers and now it's the time for RR batters to raise their hands to secure their seventh victory of the season.
- Overs 11-15 (131/4)
From 52/4, left-handers Tilak and Nehal have done a good job to get their team to this position. Six overs remain, six wickets in hand and MI need a big finish. Sandeep has two overs left while the other two pacers have one apiece. Chahal has two left as well who conceded 13 runs off his 2nd over. Tilak put a price on his wicket, rotated his strike easily and accelerated as per the situation. Both these left-handers picked their bowlers right to target and collected 19 runs from two overs bowled by Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma respectively. They took MI past the 100-run park and put their side in a position from where they could take on the opposition bowlers and achieve the 200-run mark, probably more than that. They have accumulated 61 runs off the last five overs. So we can say that MI have dominated the middle over phase if RR had won the powerplay one.
- Overs 7-10 (72/4)
Sanju Samson introduced spin right after the powerplay and both spinners did well to maintain the pressure on the Mumbai batters. Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, dismissed Mohammad Nabi to pick his 200th wicket of the IPL history. Avesh Khan bowled the 10th over and conceded only six runs, making a slight comeback in the game with the ball. Teams haven't been able to cross the 200 barrier at this venue in 2024. Totals in the vicinity of 180-190 have proved good totals here, with RR having defended successfully twice. They were on course to defend 196 against Gujarat Titans too but Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia pulled off something special. Earlier, RR themselves chased down a target of 184 against RCB here. So the toss isn't that much of a factor at this venue. Hence, Mumbai Indians would be eyeing to achieve the 200-run mark and boost their chances to win this encounter. Notably, they have that much firepower in the dugout seating with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Tim David.
- Overs 1-6 (45/3)
Rajasthan Royals pacers rip apart Mumbai Indians' top-order as Boult and Sandeep exploit some swing from the conditions and remove in-form batters including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (0 off 3 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 8 balls). Boult dismissed Rohit in the first over for only six runs and then Sandeep Sharma picked up a couple of wickets in back-to-back overs. MI sent experienced Mohammad Nabi at number six to stabilise the innings and forge a partnership. However, Nabi broke the shackles in Avesh Khan's first over, smashing a couple of boundaries and a six. Despite a big over of Avesh Khan, RR have won the powerplay as they have taken three important wickets and conceded less than 50 runs.
- Impact Substitutes
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis
- Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wicket-keeper/captain), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(captain), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
- Toss
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.
