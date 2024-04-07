IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma becomes second player to score 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became the second player to amass 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He reached this incredible feat during the clash between MI and DC at Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Rohit reached the remarkable feat when he scored his 23rd run of his 34th match against Delhi Capitals, which was earlier known as Delhi Daredevils. He has now joined the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli (1030 in 28 matches) in the elite club. Currently, he is only five runs behind the former's record of most runs against DC in the IPL.

The 36-year-old missed out on the opportunity to become the first player to complete 50 sixes against Delhi Capitals in IPL history. He was just four sixes away from achieving the milestone and got out after scoring three sixes in the innings.

Rohit Sharma is also one catch short of becoming the third Indian and overall fourth player to complete 100 catches in IPL.

Rohit scored a quickfire 49 runs off 27 balls laced with six fours and three maximums to give Mumbai Indians an aggressive start as MI amassed their second best powerplay (75/0) score. In his IPL career, Rohit has amassed 6329 runs at a strike rate of 130.63 including 42 fifties and a hundred.