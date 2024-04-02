IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Game Awareness Impresses Watson

Mumbai: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is mighty impressed with young batter Riyan Parag's game sense, match awareness and his ability to face the best bowlers with composure. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this IPL season, becoming the lead run-scorer with his unbeaten 54 in Rajasthan Royals' six wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Monday.

"I didn't realize he was this young. He's only 22. For someone to be in control of his skills against the best bowlers in the world, backed by his composure, game sense, awareness about timing, the right bowler to have a go at, and where to hit is impressive," Watson said on Jio Cinema.

The knock against MI was Parag's second consecutive fifty. After the match, Parag who is coming off a stellar run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said that he's trying to keep things simple.

"I just love him talking about how he's simplified everything. As a batter, you've got intent and are watching the ball, ready to react, and he's doing that with so much time. Now, he's on top of the pile when it comes to the Orange Cap," Waston added.