IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's Game Awareness Impresses Watson

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Shane Watson has praised Riyan Parag for his exploits in IPL 2024.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has praised Riyan Parag with the kind of form he has shown in the Indian Premier League so far saying his stay at the crease has been impressive so far.

Mumbai: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is mighty impressed with young batter Riyan Parag's game sense, match awareness and his ability to face the best bowlers with composure. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this IPL season, becoming the lead run-scorer with his unbeaten 54 in Rajasthan Royals' six wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Monday.

"I didn't realize he was this young. He's only 22. For someone to be in control of his skills against the best bowlers in the world, backed by his composure, game sense, awareness about timing, the right bowler to have a go at, and where to hit is impressive," Watson said on Jio Cinema.

The knock against MI was Parag's second consecutive fifty. After the match, Parag who is coming off a stellar run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said that he's trying to keep things simple.

"I just love him talking about how he's simplified everything. As a batter, you've got intent and are watching the ball, ready to react, and he's doing that with so much time. Now, he's on top of the pile when it comes to the Orange Cap," Waston added.

Read More

  1. Riyan Parag smashes second fastest century of Ranji Trophy
  2. IPL 2023: Riyan Parag killed whatever chances RR had, says Ravi Shastri after their 10-run defeat
  3. Face-off between Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel in RR vs RCB IPL match

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.