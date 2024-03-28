IPL 2024 | Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Player to Play 100 Games for Delhi Capitals

Jaipur: Delhi Capitals skipper (DC) Rishabh Pant became the second player to play 100 games for the franchise when he stepped out on the field against Rajasthan Royals for their second clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Crafty leg-spinner Amit Mishra (103 games) has played the most number of matches for the Delhi-based franchise, followed by Pant, former skipper Shreyas Iyer (87), legendary opener Virender Sehwag (86) and southpaw David Warner (84).

Pant, who was picked by Delhi Capitals (earlier known as Delhi Daredevils) for ₹1.90 crores at the auction table in 2016, has been an integral part of the side and has been captaining them since 2021.

He has amassed 2,856 runs at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 147.90, with a century and 15 half-centuries in 99 appearances for DC. His best score is 128 not out which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, which turned out to be his breakthrough season. Pant made his Test debut for India in August 2018 against England, where he smashed a six towards the sight screen to open his account.

The southpaw has scored the most runs for Delhi Capitals since its inception in 2008, followed by some greats of the sport like his fellow teammate David Warner (2,433 runs in 84 matches) and former skipper Virender Sehwag (2,382 runs in 87 matches).

Pant was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2021. As a captain, he has won 16 games, lost 14 games and one ended in a tie. He has a win percentage of 51.61. He was part of the 2020 Delhi Capitals team that went to the final but lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in the summit clash.

The 26-year-old made his comeback to competitive cricket after December 2022 in a game against Punjab Kings following a life-threatening road accident. His comeback inning saw him score 18 in 13 balls, with two fours.