IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj Fined As Their Teams Maintained Slow Over Rate

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad were fined Rs 12 lakh each as their respective teams maintained a slow over rate in an Indian Premier League game on Friday, April 19.

Lucknow Super Giants rode on skipper K L Rahul's blistering knock to register an emphatic 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium here.

A media statement issued by IPL stated, "KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined INR 12 lakh," the statement added.

The statement also said that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, of Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 12 Lakh," the IPL said in the media statement.

As a result of the victory, Lucknow Super Giants are in the fifth position in the points table with eight points to their name with a net run rate of + 0.123. Chennai Super Kings have occupied third place with eight points with a net run rate of +0.529.